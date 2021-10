Troops of the Nigerian military have foiled an attack by ISWAP terrorists on a camp of repentant Boko Haram members in Damboa local government, Borno state.

The troops repelled the insurgents who stormed the town in a convoy of gun trucks.

Their plan according to an intelligence source is to lunch the attack on families of repentant Boko Haram fighters.

This is coming a day after Boko Haram terrorists eliminated scores of ISWAP fighters in the Gwoza axis.