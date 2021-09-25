Troops arrest notorious kidnapper, ‘AZONTO’, in Benue

His gang had killed over 300 persons.

Troops of The Nigerian Army have arrested Aondofa Cephas, Aka ‘AZONTO’ the most wanted kidnapper & notorious militia gang leader terrorizing Benue State and its environs.

Recent Posts

News Feed RSS Error: WP HTTP Error: A valid URL was not provided.

Archives Archives Select Month September 2021 (425) August 2021 (544) July 2021 (519) June 2021 (603) May 2021 (614) April 2021 (693) March 2021 (769) February 2021 (685) January 2021 (770) December 2020 (677) November 2020 (609) October 2020 (507) September 2020 (780) August 2020 (768) July 2020 (735) June 2020 (682) May 2020 (532) April 2020 (530) March 2020 (456) February 2020 (486) January 2020 (656) December 2019 (705) November 2019 (650) October 2019 (607) September 2019 (574) August 2019 (631) July 2019 (719) June 2019 (747) May 2019 (908) April 2019 (620) March 2019 (516) February 2019 (528) January 2019 (561) December 2018 (492) November 2018 (583) October 2018 (616) September 2018 (568) August 2018 (585) July 2018 (500) June 2018 (437) May 2018 (408) April 2018 (430) March 2018 (510) February 2018 (547) January 2018 (550) December 2017 (291) November 2017 (498) October 2017 (715) September 2017 (675) August 2017 (689) July 2017 (671) June 2017 (679) May 2017 (987) April 2017 (1042) March 2017 (1141) February 2017 (676) January 2017 (612) December 2016 (596) November 2016 (571) October 2016 (639) September 2016 (162) March 2016 (39) May 2015 (1)

Categories Categories Select Category #AnambraVotes (15) #Ekiti2018 (25) #EkitiVotes (14) #LagosBuildingCollapse (2) #LiberiaRunOff (6) #OsunDebate (5) #OsunVotes (29) America (554) Asia (279) Athletics (113) Basketball (44) Boxing (69) Breaking News (118) Business News (5,371) Central Africa (85) East Africa (179) Election 2019 (26) Entertainment News (703) Europe (405) Events (16) Fashion (5) fashion & style (15) Featured (533) Football (1,584) Formula 1 (19) Golf (15) Health News (2,183) inside lagos (1) International (7,091) Kogi Election (10) labour lens (5) Lassa Fever & Coronavirus (18) Latest News (25,156) Africa (363) West Africa (184) Livestream (3) Metro (25) Middle East (174) Movies (31) Music (74) Nigeria News (20,819) Nollywood (34) Non classifié(e) (1) North Africa (175) Politics News (5,538) #EdoDecides (22) #LagosCouncilElections (4) #NigeriaVotes (240) #OndoDecides (100) Bayelsa Election (7) nnamdi kalu (9) Presidential Election (45) Science & Technology (8) Shows (2) Southern Africa (173) Sports News (3,407) Table Tennis (20) Tech (22) Tennis (111) the platform (1) Top Stories (38) U-Report (5) Uncategorized (279) VIDEO (1,201) Business Nigeria (3) Business Week (2) Community Forum (11) Crime Watch (102) Fireworks (13) Green Angle (4) Journalists Hangout (106) News at 10 PM (23) Special Reports (112) Sports Debate (32) Sports Desk (3) Standpoint (1) The Big Issue (4) The Sunday Interview (108) This Morning (85) TVC Breakfast (831) TVC Investigates (6) Wildlife (5) World News (2,037)