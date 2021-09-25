Breaking News

Troops arrest notorious kidnapper, ‘AZONTO’, in Benue

Latest Breaking News About Security in Benue State: Troops arrest notorious kidnapper, AZONTI, in Benue Troops with notorious kidnapper, Azonto
Troops of The Nigerian Army have arrested Aondofa Cephas, Aka ‘AZONTO’ the most wanted kidnapper & notorious militia gang leader terrorizing Benue State and its environs.

His gang had killed over 300 persons.

Post navigation

Posted in:

leave a reply

More Stories

Men of 32 Artillery carry out sanitation exercise

TVCN
Dec 1, 2019

The 32 Artillery Brigade of the Nigerian Army in Akure, embarked on an environmental sanitation exercise…

#EkitiVotes2018: Fayemi casts his vote, addresses the press

TVCN
Jul 14, 2018

Former Minister of solid Minerals, Dr Kayode Fayemi of the APC (more…)

Youth chase Chinese miners out of mining sites in Ilesha, Iponda

TVCN
Mar 15, 2021

Youths in Ijesaland have chased Chinese miners out of mining sites in Ilesha and Iponda communities…

Nigeria increased crude oil production to 1.42m barrels per day in February – OPEC

TVCN
Mar 18, 2021

Nigeria increased its crude oil production to 1.42 million barrels per day in February. (more…)

TVC News Special Reports

Benue approves August 4 as school resumption date

28 Jul 2020 10.20 pm

Benue State Government has approved the…

Continue reading

No Killings of 39 persons in Katsina Ala Local government. – Police

29 May 2021 10.46 am

Suspected Fulani herdsmen and local Militia…

Continue reading

Military Raids Criminals Hideouts, Kills 12, Recovers Arms In Benue

07 Apr 2021 10.51 am

The Nigerian Military has raided and destroyed…

Continue reading