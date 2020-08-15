The Governorship Election Petition Tribunal in Bayelsa has struck out the petition filed by Owei Woniwei of the Alliance for Democracy challanging the election of Douye Diri as duly elected Governor of Bayelsa State.

In a unanimous judgment delivered by Justice Owodunni, the tribunal held that the petition filed by Owei Woniwei of the Alliance for Democracy is incompetent and lacks merit.

The tribunal further held that the petitioner, Owei Woniwei failed to prove the allegations of forged declaration of age and NYSC discharged certificate leveled against the Deputy Governor.