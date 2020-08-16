The Bayelsa State Governorship Election Petition Tribunal in Abuja has affirmed Douye Diri as the duly elected governor of the state.

A 3 member panel led by Justice Mohammed Sirajo affirmed the election of Governor Diri in 3 separate judgments, dismissing the 3 petitions filed by different political parties.

The tribunal dismissed the petition filed by the Alliance for Democracy, the United People’s Congress, and the Liberation Movement.

The tribunal held that the petitioners failed to prove the allegation that Governor Diri’s deputy, forged his declaration of age and National Youth Service Corps discharge certificate.

Reacting to the judgment the Governor urged an end to litigation, pledging the PDP’s readiness to listen to aggrieved members and welcome them back into the party.

The Supreme Court had on 14th July dismissed the appeal filed by a governorship aspirant on the platform of the Peoples Democratic Party in Bayelsa State, Timi Alaibe, challenging the emergence of Governor Duoye

