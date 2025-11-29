The trial of alleged serial fraudster Fred Ajudua was stalled on Friday, November 28, 2025, at the Special Offences Court in Ikeja, Lagos, due to his non-appearance. The case is being heard by Justice M. A. Dada. During proceedings, Ajudua’s lead counsel, Olalekan Ojo (SAN), informed the court tha...

The trial of alleged serial fraudster Fred Ajudua was stalled on Friday, November 28, 2025, at the Special Offences Court in Ikeja, Lagos, due to his non-appearance. The case is being heard by Justice M. A. Dada.

During proceedings, Ajudua’s lead counsel, Olalekan Ojo (SAN), informed the court that the defendant, who is currently in custody, was not presented by officials of the Nigeria Correctional Service (NCoS). The court subsequently noted receipt of a letter from the Correctional Service explaining his absence.

Prosecuting counsel, S. K. Atteh, stated that he had not seen the letter until it was presented in court.

Ojo further highlighted that the letter did not specify when Ajudua would be brought before the court and requested that a new trial date be scheduled in the new year.

Justice Dada adjourned the matter to Thursday, January 19, 2026, for the continuation of the trial.

Ajudua faces prosecution for allegedly defrauding one Abu Zalaf of $1,043,000 under false pretences. The case, which commenced in 2005 before Justice M. O. Obadina, has experienced repeated delays, reportedly linked to various legal strategies employed by the defendant.