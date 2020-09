There’s improved deployment of security personnel and strategy at the Rigasa train station in Kaduna.

Authorities at the terminal say Monday night’s attack on a Kaduna bound train from Abuja was a stone and not a bullet.

Train Attack: It was a stone, not bullet shots – Railway Officials pic.twitter.com/f3PsspdjF6 — TVC News (@tvcnewsng) September 15, 2020

Advertisement

They say the stone was by locals along the villages.

They add that the glass which was broken by the effect has been fixed.