Trailer Crushes unspecified number of Children to death, injures Others in Lagos

A Trailer has crushed an unspecified number of Secondary School Children to Death while injuring several Others at Grammar School Bus Stop, Along Ogba-ojodu Berger Road in Lagos State.
The Trailer was reportedly trying to escape Traffic Enforcement Officers who had flagged him down following a traffic violation.
It initially hit some of the students at Grammar School Bus Stop killing two and injuring several Others.
The Driver reportedly escaped and drove towards Ogba where he was eventually stopped in front of Excellence hotel at Ogba where it was set on fire.