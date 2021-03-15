The World Trade Organisation is worried about Nigeria’s multiple exchange rate regime and how it affects international trade.

It’s director General, Ngozi OkonjoIweala disclosed this on Monday while responding to questions from journalists after a meeting with President Muhammadu Buhari in Abuja on Monday.

Okonjo-Iweala, a former minister of Finance, said some member states of the WTO have complained about Nigeria’s invoking the balance of payment agreement to make to be able to conserve foreign exchange.