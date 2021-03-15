She said: “WTO has one of the agreements of balance of payments, and Nigeria certainly invoked this to be able to conserve foreign exchange. But some other members have brought a complaint against us (Nigeria) that we shouldn’t have used this article in that way.
“Yes, the WTO is concerned about foreign exchange, the way we manage it, the way we use it, and how we use it to support manufacturing or imports and exports in our economy.”
While expressing optimism, Okonjo-Iweala said she will meet with Godwin Emefiele, governor of the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN), to further discuss the situation.
“I think that we had that discussion with them, they complaints about the exchange rate regime and we (Nigeria) try to explain.
“I shouldn’t say we because I’m now DG WTO, it is for Nigeria’s representative to explain to the WTO, to those members complaining why we’re doing this.
Dr Okonjo-Iweala is in Nigeria on a four-day official visit to Nigeria, the first since she assumed office as the Director General of the World Trade Organisation.