Men of the Traffic Compliance and Enforcement Agency in Ogun State have intercepted a truck loaded with goods and 30 persons suspected to be Almajirai from the Northern part of Nigeria trying to gain entrace into the State.

The truck with Kano registration number XG 172 KNG covered with tarpaulin was intercepted at Joju area of Sango-Ota, Ogun State.

Men of the agency who were placed strategically at junctions and different entry point into the state forced the truck driver to park and untie the tarpaulin to inspect the goods he was bringing into the state but were shocked to see about thirty young men in the truck under the tarpaulin.

The truck was turned back to where it was coming from without allowing those found on it to come into the state.

Governor Dapo Abiodun during his last press briefing on measures to reduce the spread of COVID-19 in the state, warned those carrying goods to stop importing people into the state or risk being arrested and prosecuted for committing crime against Ogun State.