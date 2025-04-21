The Paramount Ruler of the TIV Nation, James Ayatse, Tor-Tiv the 5th, and his Council of Chiefs, are holding a crucial meeting with all the Prominent Tiv sons and daughters, with the Executive Governor of Benue State, Hyacinth Alia.

Also in attendance are former Governors, Gabriel Suswam and Samuel Ortom, Michael Aondoakaa, Senator Titus Zam, Senators, House of Reps Members and many other distinguished personalities including the clergy.

The meeting is at the instance of the Tiv Area Traditional Council, with all traditional rulers present.

Issues on the table include the current state of insecurity in Tivland, which comprises of Benue State zone A and zone B.

The frosty relationship between political actors and a need for a united Tiv agenda beyond individual and political lines.