The Coordinating Minister of Health and Social Welfare, Professor Ali Pate, says the Bola Tinubu administration is committed to transforming Nigeria’s health sector through strategic policies, improved financing, and strengthened partnerships.

Professor Pate was speaking at the Health Development Partners Retreat in Abuja where he highlighted government’s efforts to develop and implement the Health Sector Renewal Investment Initiative.

He emphasised that the administration has made significant progress in expanding primary healthcare services, training frontline health workers, and strengthening health security through disease surveillance and response mechanisms.

He highlighted that the administration is focused on strengthening Nigeria’s capacity for local pharmaceutical and medical manufacturing.

He revealed that the government is leveraging the current global supply chain challenges as an opportunity to expand domestic production of essential medicines, including antiretroviral drugs and vaccines.

By linking procurement commitments to local production, Nigeria aims to establish a sustainable pharmaceutical industry that will not only meet domestic demand but also serve other African countries under the African Medicines Agency framework.

Prof. Pate further stated that key interventions such as the Basic Health Care Provision Fund (BHCPF) and increased investment in maternal and child healthcare services are already yielding results.

He emphasised the importance of digital transformation in the health sector and the need for data-driven decision making to improve healthcare outcomes.

Prof. Pate commended the collaborative efforts between the government and development partners, including the World Health Organization (WHO), United Nations agencies, and multilateral donors. He acknowledged their role in aligning their resources with Nigeria’s health priorities to ensure sustainable progress.

He expressed confidence that with continued collaboration and sustained investment, the country’s healthcare system would be more resilient and capable of meeting the needs of its growing population.