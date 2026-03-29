The Speaker of the Lagos State House of Assembly, Rt. Hon. Mudashiru Obasa has congratulated President Bola Ahmed Tinubu on his 74th birthday, commending him for fulfilling his Renewed Hope Agenda promises to Nigerians. In a Sunday statement signed by Adeshina Oyetayo, his Special Adviser on Research, Media, and Documentation,…...

The Speaker of the Lagos State House of Assembly, Rt. Hon. Mudashiru Obasa has congratulated President Bola Ahmed Tinubu on his 74th birthday, commending him for fulfilling his Renewed Hope Agenda promises to Nigerians.

In a Sunday statement signed by Adeshina Oyetayo, his Special Adviser on Research, Media, and Documentation, Obasa described the President as a purposeful and pragmatic leader whose commitment to enthroning a peaceful and prosperous Nigeria should be appreciated by all.

“Mr President, today should be a national day of celebration honouring your selfless and visionary leadership.

“I commend your courage and conviction to initiate and implement necessary economic reforms that have pulled Nigeria out of the doldrums, stabilised the nation, and set it on the path of prosperity.”

Speaker Obasa expressed that the reforms tagged ‘painful reforms’ are being hailed as ingenious and effective worldwide, citing a January 2026 article in the influential The Economist magazine titled “Nigeria’s economy may be back from the brink.”

The article acknowledged that President Tinubu’s reforms are beginning to yield bountiful returns, as evidenced by the 11th consecutive month of easing headline inflation, the unification of the foreign exchange market, and foreign reserves rising to $ 46 billion.

The article also referenced the International Monetary Fund (IMF)’s upgraded 4.4% GDP growth forecast for 2026 despite global headwinds, while stating unequivocally that Nigeria’s golden years will return under President Tinubu.

Obasa noted that the submission by an international journal justifies that Nigeria is in safe hands under President Tinubu.

The speaker urged Nigerians to support President Tinubu’s re-election bid, promising that the gains of the Renewed Hope agenda will reach every household.

“Our prayer is that the Almighty will grant our dear President long life in robust health and the strength and wisdom to help him achieve the Nigeria of our collective dreams,” Obasa concluded.