Tinubu visits Buhari at Aso Rock

Asiwaju Bola Tinubu, the national leader of the All Progressives Congress (APC), recently paid President Muhammadu Buhari a visit in Aso Rock.

In photos obtained by TVC NEWS, Buhari and Tinubu can be seen greeting each other, then having a chat on the couch in the government house.

Tinubu said he came to thank the president for paying him a visit while he was in London in a brief statement.

This comes just weeks after the former governor of Lagos returned from the United Kingdom and met with Vice President Yemi Osinbajo.

Both men were wrapped in a warm embrace as they met amid speculation that they would run for president in 2023.