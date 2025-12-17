President Bola Tinubu has forwarded the Appropriation (Repeal and Re-enactment) Bill 2024–2025 to the House of Representatives for consideration. Read by Deputy Speaker Benjamin Kalu, the bill seeks approval to withdraw N43.56 trillion from the Consolidated Revenue Fund for the 2025 fiscal year, c...

President Bola Tinubu has forwarded the Appropriation (Repeal and Re-enactment) Bill 2024–2025 to the House of Representatives for consideration.

Read by Deputy Speaker Benjamin Kalu, the bill seeks approval to withdraw N43.56 trillion from the Consolidated Revenue Fund for the 2025 fiscal year, covering statutory transfers, debt servicing, recurrent non-debt expenditure, and capital spending.

The proposal is designed to end the practice of running multiple budgets simultaneously, strengthen fiscal discipline, enhance capital budget performance, and tighten controls over fund releases and implementation.

The House of Representatives subsequently passed the bill for its first and second readings.