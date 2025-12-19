President Bola Tinubu has formally requested the National Assembly’s approval to extend the implementation of the 2025 Appropriation Act until March 31, 2026, aiming to resolve the persistent issue of overlapping budget cycles. The request, communicated in a letter dated December 18, 2025, was rea...

President Bola Tinubu has formally requested the National Assembly’s approval to extend the implementation of the 2025 Appropriation Act until March 31, 2026, aiming to resolve the persistent issue of overlapping budget cycles.

The request, communicated in a letter dated December 18, 2025, was read on Friday during a special plenary of the House of Representatives by Speaker Tajudeen Abbas.

The President’s latest letter supersedes an earlier submission sent on December 16, 2025, and outlines the extension as part of broader fiscal reforms intended to enhance planning, execution, and accountability in public expenditure.

According to Tinubu, the extension would facilitate the release of at least 30 percent of capital allocations to ministries, departments, and agencies (MDAs), addressing delays that have historically undermined budget performance.

The proposal also includes the repeal and reenactment of the 2024 and 2025 Appropriation Acts. Under the plan, the 2024 budget would be revised upward to N43.56 trillion, while the 2025 budget would be adjusted to N48.32 trillion and extended through March 2026.

Tinubu noted that the amendments would account for previously unrecognized items and better align budget implementation with current fiscal realities and the government’s execution capacity.

He urged lawmakers to expedite the consideration and passage of the bills in the interest of national development.

Separately, the President is scheduled to present the 2026 budget to the National Assembly on Friday.