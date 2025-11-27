The Minister of Information and National Orientation, Mohammed Idris, has maintained that the policies and programs of the President Bola Tinubu-led federal government have begun to deliver dividends of democracy to the people....

The Minister of Information and National Orientation, Mohammed Idris, has maintained that the policies and programs of the President Bola Tinubu-led federal government have begun to deliver dividends of democracy to the people.

He made the statement earlier today during an interaction with support groups of the ruling party, the All Progressives Congress (APC), at Radio House, Abuja.

“We have fulfilled many of our campaign promises. Students’ loans have been achieved, and we have put an end to fuel subsidy corruption. Our states are receiving more money, local government autonomy has come to stay, and every region now has its development commission.

“Our economy has rebounded, our foreign reserve is growing, inflation is dropping. We have embarked on massive infrastructure development across all sectors of the economy in all the six geo-political zones,” he added.

On fresh directives of President Tinubu on national security, the Minister noted that Mr. President has authorized recruitment of additional personnel into the Army and Police and fresh support for existing security outfits created by state governments, emphasizing that these will mark a turning point in Nigeria’s war against insecurity.

“We are faced with the urgent need to defeat terrorism and banditry, restore and keep the nation safe for everyone, irrespective of their tribe and tongue or their religious faith, as guaranteed in our national constitution,” Information Minister reaffirming federal government’s firm resolve to stop at nothing in keeping the country safe.

On youth empowerment, Idris gave the assurance that President Tinubu will continue to advance the interests of the youth, adding that under this administration, an unprecedented number of youths have been appointed to head Ministries, Departments, and Agencies.

In his call to action, Idris urged the groups to get more involved in promoting the programs of the government and amplifying their successes and impacts. He stressed that the collective must stay united, upholding the founding principles that guide and sustain the All Progressives Congress.

The leaders of the delegation, Mrs. Adenike Abubakar and Dr. Abiola Moshood, on behalf of the groups, jointly pledged their continued, steadfast support for the Renewed Hope Agenda of the President Tinubu administration.