Tinubu Hails Buhari on 79th Birthday

All Progressives Congress National Leader, Asiwaju Bola Tinubu, has congratulated President Muhammadu Buhari on his 79th birthday.



He said despite prevailing challenges, the president has continued “calmly and with uncommon dignity to steer the ship of Nigeria through the most turbulent of waters.”

In the statement he personally signed, Asiwaju Tinubu, the former Lagos governor, said: “Congratulations to His Excellency, President Muhammadu Buhari on the occasion of his 79th birthday.

Mr. President, your tenure in office has coincided with some of the most difficult and challenging times this country and, indeed, the entire global community has faced. Economic crises, global pandemics, insecurity and criminality have all played a role in making the past few years difficult for the people of our great country.

“Yet, despite it all, you continue, calmly and with uncommon dignity, to steer the ship of Nigeria through the most turbulent of waters. On this birthday, I wish to appreciate the unseen and underappreciated work that you have done and continue to do to guide Nigeria ever nearer to its manifest destiny.

“Through your careful leadership and measured governance of our great nation, your administration has achieved many things for which we can rightfully be proud. Under your watch, previously abandoned infrastructure projects have been completed all over the country.

“Unheralded reforms and measures taken by your administration are also taking effect to bring greater transparency and accountability to governance. While the benefits of these reforms may not yet be well understood or appreciated, your legacy as a great reformer and democrat will live long into the future.

“Beyond my admiration and gratitude for your achievements in office, I am proud to call you a friend and a brother. You are a man of high intellect and exceptional character and I wish you a wonderful birthday and many more years in good health and renewed strength.