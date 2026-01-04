President Bola Ahmed Tinubu has ordered the military, the Nigeria Police Force, and the Department of State Services (DSS) to begin immediate tracking down and apprehension of the terrorists responsible for the deadly attack on Kasuwan Daji community in Niger State. The President gave the directive ...

President Bola Ahmed Tinubu has ordered the military, the Nigeria Police Force, and the Department of State Services (DSS) to begin immediate tracking down and apprehension of the terrorists responsible for the deadly attack on Kasuwan Daji community in Niger State.

The President gave the directive on Sunday, following the attack on Kasuwan market, leaving over 30 persons dead.

The directive was given to the Minister of Defence, the Chief of Defence Staff, the Service Chiefs, the Inspector-General of Police, and the Director-General of the DSS, with clear instructions to ensure the perpetrators are swiftly brought to justice.

The President also mandated the security agencies to urgently rescue all victims abducted during the attack.

According to reports, the assailants are suspected to be terrorists fleeing from Sokoto and Zamfara States following a United States air strike carried out on Christmas Eve.

The President said, “I have directed the Minister of Defence, the Chief of Defence Staff, the Service Chiefs, the Inspector-General of Police, and the Director-General of the DSS to hunt down the terrorists behind the Kasuwan Daji attack and ensure they are brought swiftly to justice.

“These terrorists have tested the resolve of our country and its people.

“They must face the full consequences of their criminal actions. No matter who they are or what their intent is, they must be hunted down.”

Tinubu further said, “In addition, those who aid, abet, or enable them will also be brought to justice.

“I have also directed that all abducted victims be urgently rescued and that security operations around vulnerable communities, especially near forests, be intensified.”

The president reiterates commitment to ensuring security of lives nationwide.

He said, “These times demand our humanity. We must stand together as one people and confront these monsters in unison. United, we can and must defeat them and deny them any sanctuary.”

“We must reclaim peace for these attacked communities.

“May the souls of the departed rest in peace,” the President concluded.