President Bola Ahmed Tinubu has extended warm congratulations to Engr. Kestin Ebimorbowei Pondi, Managing Director of Tantita Security Services and the Ibe Benimowei of Gbaramatu Kingdom, on his birthday.

In a Wednesday statement signed by Bayo Onanuga, the Special Adviser to the President on Information and Strategy, Tinubu extols Pondi’s commitment to development and his leadership role in the Tantita Security Service.

The statement reads, “President Tinubu describes the celebrant as a distinguished personality whose life exemplifies service, enterprise, and commitment to community development.

“The President says Engr. Pondi’s leadership and contributions to economic growth, youth empowerment, and peace-building in the Niger Delta have earned him widespread respect and admiration.”

The statement added, “He also acknowledges Pondi’s dedication to supporting initiatives that uplift the lives of his people and strengthen national cohesion, noting that his patriotic zeal and constructive engagement with stakeholders continue to contribute meaningfully to the progress of the Niger Delta and the nation at large.

“President Tinubu wishes him good health, wisdom, and renewed strength, praying that his years ahead will be filled with greater accomplishments in service to his kingdom and Nigeria.”