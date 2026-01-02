President Bola Tinubu has congratulated Abiodun Essiet, Senior Special Assistant to the President on Community Engagement (North-Central), on the occasion of her 40th birthday anniversary. This was disclosed in a Friday statement signed by Bayo Onanuga, the Special Adviser on Information and Strateg...

President Bola Tinubu has congratulated Abiodun Essiet, Senior Special Assistant to the President on Community Engagement (North-Central), on the occasion of her 40th birthday anniversary.

This was disclosed in a Friday statement signed by Bayo Onanuga, the Special Adviser on Information and Strategy to President Tinubu.

Ms Essiet is a gender rights activist, community development advocate, and politician.

According to the statement, President Tinubu celebrates the Essiet on her special day, noting that the 40th birthday is a significant moment in anyone’s life, and prays that it marks a new beginning of greater accomplishments for her.

The statement reads, “The President commends Ms Essiet for her dedication to duty and efforts in engaging communities in the North-Central, listening to their concerns and taking the message of Renewed Hope to the grassroots, the stratum where it matters most.

“President Tinubu wishes Ms Essiet a happy 40th birthday and encourages her to continue serving with dedication and zeal for excellence.”