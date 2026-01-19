President Bola Tinubu has expressed grief over the passing of renowned businessman and leader of the business community in Kano, Alhaji Bature Abdulaziz, who died over the weekend....

President Bola Tinubu has expressed grief over the passing of renowned businessman and leader of the business community in Kano, Alhaji Bature Abdulaziz, who died over the weekend.

The President described his death as a loss felt beyond the Kano business community but across many parts of Nigeria in view of the deceased’s influence on commerce.

The late Dr Bature Abdulaziz, who died at the weekend in Kano, was the National President of the Harmonised Traders Association of Nigeria, among other commerce-related unions.

The President also acknowledged the support he received from Dr Abdulaziz during the 2023 campaigns and his persistent advocacy for national unity and patriotism through the Patriotic Elders Network for Peace (PENP), which he founded.

President Tinubu condoles with the Kano business community, the people, and the state government over the loss.

In the same vein, President Tinubu condemned the gruesome murder of a housewife, Fatima Abubakar, and her six children at Chiranci community in Kano.

President Tinubu commended the police for the swift arrest of the principal suspects and ordered the investigation and diligent prosecution of the suspects.

The President condemned the action as barbaric and condoled with the bereaved family over the tragedy.