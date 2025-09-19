President Bola Tinubu arrived in Kaduna State on Friday for a brief one-day visit, touching down at the Kaduna International Airport around 1:00 p.m. He was warmly received by Governor Uba Sani of Kaduna State, alongside Borno State Governor Babagana Zulum, as well as several federal ministers, sena...

President Bola Tinubu arrived in Kaduna State on Friday for a brief one-day visit, touching down at the Kaduna International Airport around 1:00 p.m.

He was warmly received by Governor Uba Sani of Kaduna State, alongside Borno State Governor Babagana Zulum, as well as several federal ministers, senators, and other senior government officials.

During the visit, President Tinubu is scheduled to attend the wedding ceremony of Nasirudeen Yari and Safiyya Idris. Nasirudeen is the son of Senator Abdul’aziz Yari, a former governor of Zamfara State and the current representative of Zamfara West in the National Assembly.

READ ALSO: President Tinubu To Visit Kaduna State On Friday

In addition to the wedding, the President is expected to visit the residence of the late President Muhammadu Buhari to pay a courtesy call on his widow, Aisha Buhari.