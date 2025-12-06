President Bola Ahmed Tinubu has approved the constitution and reconstitution of the governing boards of the Universal Basic Education Commission (UBEC), Bank of Agriculture (BOA), and the National Agricultural Development Fund (NADF). The appointments take immediate effect. For UBEC, Senator Umaru T...

President Bola Ahmed Tinubu has approved the constitution and reconstitution of the governing boards of the Universal Basic Education Commission (UBEC), Bank of Agriculture (BOA), and the National Agricultural Development Fund (NADF).

The appointments take immediate effect. For UBEC, Senator Umaru Tanko Al-Makura was retained as Chairman.

The board also includes representatives from all six geopolitical zones: Uchendu Ikechi Mbaegbulem (South East), Gift Ngo (South South), Mrs. Ibiwunmi Akinnola (South West), Dr. Meiro Mandara (North East), Dr. Abdu Imam Saulawa (North West), and Professor Paul Ibukun-Olu Bolorunduro (North Central).

The board’s term is four years in the first instance.

At the Bank of Agriculture, Muhammad Babangida was appointed Chairman, with Ayo Sotinrin serving as Managing Director/CEO.

The executive directors include Fatima Garba (Corporate Services, Sokoto), Ka’amuna Ibrahim Khadi (Risk Management & Strategy, Borno), and Hakeem Oluwatosin Salami (Operations, Kwara).

Non-executive directors representing the six geopolitical zones are Aminu Malami Mohammed (North East), Charles Amuchienwa (South East), Oladejo Odunuga (South West), Rabiu Idris Funtua (North West), and Kochi Donald Iorgyer (North Central).

For the National Agricultural Development Fund, Mallam Bello Maccido (North West) was named Chairman, while Muhammad Abu Ibrahim, previously appointed, continues as Executive Secretary/CEO.

Board members include Dr. Nelson Henry Essien (South South, Akwa Ibom), Amina Ahmed Habib (North West, Jigawa), Engr. Akinyinka Olufela Akinnola (South West, Ondo), Hassan Tanimu Musa Usman (North East, Borno), Lufer Samson Orkar (North Central, Benue), and Felix Achibiri (South East, Imo).

The Federal Government emphasised that these appointments are aimed at strengthening governance and enhancing the performance of the respective agencies.