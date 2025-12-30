President Bola Tinubu has approved the transfer of service of Mr Rotimi Iseoluwa Oyedepo, SAN, from the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission, to the mainstream Federal Civil Service as the Director of Public Prosecutions, in the Federal Ministry of Justice....

A letter dated December 23, signed by Omolabake Mafe on behalf of the Chairman of the Federal Civil Service Commission, stated that Oyedepo’s appointment was made in the public interest.

Mr Oyedepo, as DPP, will fill the vacancy occasioned by the retirement of Mr Abubakar Babadoko, who will attain the mandatory eight years as a director on December 31, 2025.

Mr Oyedepo is a 2007 Law graduate from the University of Ilorin and attended the Law School in 2008.

He is expected to deploy his expertise to reduce reliance on external counsel for critical prosecutions and to ensure greater coherence and consistency in the Federal Government’s legal strategies.

Before this appointment, Mr Oyedepo worked at EFCC for over 15 years, specialising in the prosecution of complex economic and financial crimes.

He also served as the Head of the Monitoring Unit.

Among others, he was a member of the legal team for the Federal Government in the landmark case of Process and Industrial Development vs The Federal Republic of Nigeria, known as the P&ID case.

He was named the EFCC Outstanding Staff of the Year in 2014 as well as the Best Financial Crimes Prosecutor in 2019.