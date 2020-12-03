A national leader of the All Progressives Congress (APC) on Thursday held a meeting with Adegboyega Oyetola, governor of Osun state, and Rauf Aregbesola, his predecessor.

The meeting was held at the Ila Oragun, Osun residence of Bisi Akande, also a former governor of the state.

The minister of Interior, Rauf Aregbesola, confirmed the meeting in a tweet on Thursday.

“Earlier today, I arrived at the @StateofOsun with my entourage from the @MinofInteriorNG to begin my Stakeholders’ Engagement Meeting with different stakeholders in the state as directed by President @MBuhari,” he tweeted

“Our entourage paid a courtesy visit to our leader and father, Baba Bisi Akande, alongside Governor of the @StateofOsun, Alhaji Gboyega Oyetola in Ila Orangun. Baba advised us on #EndSARS and insecurity amongst other issues!”

Osun State Gov. Adegboyega Oyetola, former Interim Chairman of the APC, Chief Bisi Akande, APC Nat. Leader, Asiwaju Bola Tinubu, and Min. of Interior & former governor of Osun State, Ogbeni Rauf Aregbesola, after a political meeting at Akande’s Ila-Orangun residence on Thursday pic.twitter.com/nj5SED304E — Bola Ahmed Tinubu (@AsiwajuTinubu) December 3, 2020

APC national leader and former governor of Lagos state, Bola Tinubu, also confirmed the meeting in a tweet.

“Osun State Gov. Adegboyega Oyetola, former Interim Chairman of the APC, Chief Bisi Akande, APC Nat. Leader, Asiwaju Bola Tinubu, and Min. of Interior & former governor of Osun State, Ogbeni Rauf Aregbesola, after a political meeting at Akande’s Ila-Orangun residence on Thursday”

Details of the meeting remain sketchy as of the time of filing this report.