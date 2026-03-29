The Governor of Ekiti State, Biodun Oyebanji, has congratulated the President, Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu, on his 74th birthday, describing him as a man of history with many golden chapters. In a Sunday statement signed by his Special Adviser on Media, Yinka Oyebode, Oyebanji characterised President Tinubu as a genuine…...

The Governor of Ekiti State, Biodun Oyebanji, has congratulated the President, Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu, on his 74th birthday, describing him as a man of history with many golden chapters.

In a Sunday statement signed by his Special Adviser on Media, Yinka Oyebode, Oyebanji characterised President Tinubu as a genuine lover of the people, a pathfinder, and a selfless leader who is committed to the sustainable development of the country.

Governor Oyebanji hailed the President for dedicating his life to the defence of democracy and service of his fatherland and fellow countrymen in various capacities, which had exacted great sacrifice from him.

He noted that President Tinubu is a man of history with many golden chapters as a professional in the corporate world, a boardroom guru, astute politician, pro-democracy activist and the arrowhead of a movement that fought for the restoration of democratic rule in the country.

Oyebanji described the President as an uncommon gift and a treasure to the nation, adding that President Tinubu’s footprints remain bold at the subnational and national levels as a Senator in the Third Republic, two-term governor of Lagos State and currently the President and Commander – in- Chief of the Federal Republic, who continues to lead and inspire the citizens with courage and impactful policies and reforms.

The Ekiti State Governor said his state and its citizens remain thankful to President Tinubu for his support and for the positive impact of his policies on the State and wish him many more years in good health and service to Nigeria and humanity.

“On behalf of the Government and good people of Ekiti State, I wish the President a happy 74th birthday and a lifetime of bliss. Ekiti people remain appreciative of the President’s development strides and are supportive of his various reforms, which have brought a better life to the people. Our prayer is that God Almighty continues to guide his decisions as he continues to lead the country on the path of greatness and shared prosperity,” the statement added