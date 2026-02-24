President Bola Tinubu has approved the appointment of AIG Tunji Disu as acting Inspector General of Police (IGP). Tunji Disu’s recent appointment signals the end of an era for IGP Kayode Egbetokun. The appointment was disclosed in a statement by Presidential spokesperson, Bayo Onanuga, on Tues...

President Bola Tinubu has approved the appointment of AIG Tunji Disu as acting Inspector General of Police (IGP).

Tunji Disu’s recent appointment signals the end of an era for IGP Kayode Egbetokun.

The appointment was disclosed in a statement by Presidential spokesperson, Bayo Onanuga, on Tuesday, February 24.

Below are 13 things to know about the new acting IGP, Tunji Disu:

1. He was born on April 13, 1966, in Lagos Island, Lagos State.

2. Tunji Disu graduated with a Bachelor of Arts in English Education from Lagos State University.

3. He also has two Master’s degrees in Public Administration from Adekunle Ajasin University, Ondo State, and another in Criminology, Security, and Legal Psychology from Lagos State University.

4. Tunji Disu joined the Nigeria Police Force on May 18, 1992.

5. He has served as Divisional Police Officer (DPO) in locations like Ago Iwoye (Ogun State), Ikare and Owo (Ondo State), and Elimbu and Elelenwo (Rivers State).

6. He commanded the Special Anti-Robbery Squad (SARS) and anti-kidnapping units in Rivers, Ondo, and Oyo States, and was second-in-command at Rivers State CID.

7. In 2005, he led Nigeria’s first police contingent to the African Union Mission in Sudan (AMIS) in Darfur as contingent commander, later acting as Chief of Staff until returning to Nigeria in 2006.

8. From June 2015 to August 2021, Disu commanded the Lagos State Rapid Response Squad (RRS), rebranding officers as “The Good Guys”.

9. He was later appointed head of the Intelligence Response Team (IRT) in August 2021 by IGP Usman Alkali Baba, replacing Abba Kyari.

10. Tunji Disu eventually became Principal Staff Officer to IGP Kayode Egbetokun and Commissioner of Police in Rivers State and the Federal Capital Territory (FCT), Abuja.

11. He was later promoted to Assistant Inspector-General of Police (AIG) on March 25, 2025.

12. In February 2026, Tunji Disu was redeployed by IGP Egbetokun to head the Force CID Annex, Alagbon.

13. On Tuesday, February 24, Tunji Disu was appointed as Acting Inspector General of Police (Acting IGP) by President Bola Tinubu.