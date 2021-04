Los Angeles Police have confirmed that Tiger Woods was driving close to double the 45 miles per hour speed limit when he crashed in February.

The 15-time golf major champion had to be extricated from the wreck of his car by fire-fighters and paramedics.

Woods’ car left the road at about 84 to 87 miles per hour and flipped several times during the accident in California.

The golfer was released from hospital earlier this month after receiving treatments for a number of serious injuries.