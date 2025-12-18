Three Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) lawmakers in the House of Representatives and one Labour Party member from Rivers State have defected to the All Progressives Congress. The defecting lawmakers are Awaji Inombek Abiante, who moved from the PDP to the APC and represents the Andoni–Opobo/Nkoro Fe...

Three Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) lawmakers in the House of Representatives and one Labour Party member from Rivers State have defected to the All Progressives Congress.

The defecting lawmakers are Awaji Inombek Abiante, who moved from the PDP to the APC and represents the Andoni–Opobo/Nkoro Federal Constituency and Boma Goodhead, also from PDP to the APC and represents the Akuku-Toru/Asari-Toru Federal Constituency.

Others are Emerengwa Boniface, who also moved from the PDP to the APC and represents the Emoha/Ikwerre Federal Constituency and Manuchim Umezuruike, who left the Labour Party for the APC. He represents Port Harcourt I Federal Constituency of Rivers state.

The Speaker of the House of Representatives, Abbas Tajudeen, read their letters of defection on the floor of the House.

In the letters, the lawmakers stated that their resignation from their former parties was due to prolonged and unresolved internal disagreements.

TVC News previously reported that the Chairman of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in Maradun Local Government Area of Zamfara State, Alhaji Muttaka Dalhatu, has defected to the All Progressives Congress (APC) alongside members of his executive committee and several ward chairmen.

The defectors were formally received on Wednesday at the Abuja residence of the Minister of State for Defence, Bello Mohammed Matawalle.