Protesters held a candlelight procession in honour of victims of extra judicial killings in the country

In Abuja hundreds of youth both Christians and muslims converged on the unity fountain to pray for the souls of those who had been killed by men of the Special Anti-Robbery Squad.

Emotions flowed freely, tears were shed as participants sang somber songs and mourned the dead.

In Lagos there was also a large turn out at the Lekki Toll Gate and Alausa area of the state.

On Friday night the hashtag ‘fallen heros’ was among the most trended keywords on Twitter.

The festival of lights also saw participation from celebrities who sent their condolence messages in tweets.

Some of the protesters held candles up while some made END SARS arts with candles. Protesters online also joined by tweeting prayers with candle emojis.

The youths began taking to the streets last thursday and despite efforts by the government to quell the protests, it only appears to have gained more momentum.