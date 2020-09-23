Former President Olusegun Obasanjo and other eminent personalities across Nigeria are in the ancient northern Nigeria city of Zaria.

They are gathered for the Fidau prayer for Shehu Idris, the emir of Zazzau emirate.

It’s a prayer usually observed three days after the death of a Muslim faithful for forgiveness of sins and the repose of soul.

The emir died Sunday morning in Kaduna.

He ascended the throne as emir in 1975, and passed on at 84 having reigned for 45 years.