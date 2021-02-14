The Federal Controller of Works in Lagos, Mr. Olukayode Popoola, on Sunday said that the Third Mainland Bridge will no longer be opened on the 15th of February 2020 as announced earlier on.

The minister explained that the EndSARS protest delayed the work for two weeks.

“Third Mainland Bridge will no longer be opened on the 15th of February 2021 as announced earlier on.

“In order not to create untold hardship for the motoring public using the Third Mainland Bridge for their daily activities, the contractor is not allowed to close the Third Mainland Bridge during the week to cast concrete.

“Lane markings on the completed section must be completed.

“The Federal Ministry of Works and Housing regrets the inconveniences the extra days may have caused the Lagosians,’’ he said.

The Minister of Works and Housing, Babatunde Fashola, had said the Third Mainland Bridge would be reopened by February 15 during the inspection of construction work on major roads and bridges in Lagos State in January.

The Federal Controller of Works said that the concrete would require between three to four days to set before the final preparations to finally re-open the entire bridge to traffic.

“We are looking at the end of the month for the reopening of the bridge. That is the end of this February,” Mr. Popoola added.