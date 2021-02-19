The remains of the former Comptroller General of the Nigeria Customs Service, Abdullahi Dikko, has been laid to rest at the Gudu Cemetery Abuja.

Mr Dikko died on Thursday at the age of 60 after a protracted illness.

The burial was attended prominent Nigerians and other sympathisers, who joined in the prayer for the repose of his soul.

Mr Dikko has been having corruption charges with the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission, EFCC, as well as the Independent Corrupt Practices and Other Related Offences.

The former Customs boss is survived by one wife and three children –two sons and a daughter.

He attended Government College, Kaduna in 1974 where he obtained the West African Senior School Certificate Examination in 1980.

He had a Bachelor of Science degree in Economics and a master’s degree in Finance from the University of Dimitrov Apostle Tshenov, Svishtov, Bulgaria.

He joined the Nigeria Customs Service in 1988 and was the CG of Customs from 2009 to 2015.