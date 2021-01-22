Popular Yoruba activist, Sunday Adeyemo, popularly known as Sunday Igboho, has arrived in Igangan town of the Ibarapa North Local Government Area of Oyo State.

Residents said Igboho came to the town and was received by hundreds of youths at the Igangan Town Hall.

Igboho addressed the youths and other supporters after arriving the town.

In his address he insisted that the Seriki Fulani must leave the town.

The demand according to Igboho, is because so many people fingered him (Seriki) to be the brain behind the insecurity in the area.

Before his arrival, some youths were said to have made bonfires on the streets.

The ultimatum had created palpable tension in Igangan and other parts of the Ibarapa area of Oyo State on Friday morning as it expires today.

Frustrated by the incessant killings, kidnappings, and destruction of farms allegedly being carried out by herdsmen in Ibarapaland, Igboho had last Friday stormed the Fulani settlements in Igangan, Ibarapa North Local Government Area and asked them to leave within seven days.

#NewsFlash: Yoruba Rights activist, Sunday Adeyemo popularly known as Igboho speaking to residents of Igangan in the Ibarapa North Local Government area of Oyo State on the expiration of his ultimatum to Fulanis' involved in criminal activities to leave

Igboho had accused the Fulani community in the area of masterminding abductions, killings, and other criminal activities in the area.

The Oyo State Police Command had earlier on Thursday warned residents of the state against engaging in any act of lawlessness and violence in any part of the state.

The new Commissioner of Police in the state, Ngozi Onadeko, gave this warning in a statement she issued on Thursday through the Police Public Relations Officer in the state, Mr Olugbenga Fadeyi.

The police said four persons were injured when Igboho visited the place and the Fulani also allegedly waylaid farmers returning from their farms the same Friday night and hacked four of them.

Governor Seyi Makinde had on Wednesday in a state broadcast condemned the threat to evict the Fulani, while warning those behind the threat to desist or be ready to face the wrath of the law.