A major crisis has erupted in Epe Ekiti, Ijero Local Government Area of Ekiti State, where residents have chased the Elepe of Epe, Oba Ayodeji Williams Adesoye, out of his palace over allegations that he invoked Afose—a revered traditional curse—against members of the community.

The monarch’s official vehicle was also seized as aggrieved residents intensified protests calling for his dethronement.

The unrest stems from a lingering land dispute which reportedly escalated after the Elepe allegedly used Afose, a powerful spiritual invocation believed in Yoruba culture to make spoken words or curses come to pass.

Residents described the act as a serious taboo and an abuse of traditional authority, accusing the monarch of endangering the peace and stability of the town.

Protesters have vowed to continue demonstrating until the state government and the council of traditional rulers intervene.

They insist that Oba Adesoye’s actions have caused division and fear within the community, arguing that he is no longer fit to remain on the throne.

The Ekiti State Government and relevant traditional institutions are yet to make an official statement on the unfolding crisis.