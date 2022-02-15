Teacher denies abducting, killing 5-year-old pupil, Hanifa Abubakar

Abdulmalik Tanko, the school proprietor who allegedly killed a 5-year-old pupil, Hanifa Abubakar has denied the murder charges levelled against him in a High Court in Kano.

This is coming after the Kano state government filed a five-count charge against the school proprietor, alongside two of his accomplices, Hashimu Isyaku and Fatima Jibrin, before a High Court in the state.

Advertisement

The they were charged with Criminal Conspiracy, Kidnapping, Concealing/Keeping in Confinement a Kidnapped Person and Culpable Homicide.

At the continuation of the trial, Abdulmalik Tanko and Hashimu also denied allegations that Hanifa was poisoned and buried in a school, as seen in a video earlier in the day.

Advertisement

They only responded to one-third of the charges read to them, which was conspiracy.

The presiding Judge adjourned the case to March 2 and 3 for hearing.