There is palpable tension in the Second Rainbow area of Festac town in the Amuwo Odofin local government area of Lagos State following a clash between Okada riders and officials of the Lagos state Environmental Taskforce

The Okada riders have started burning property and causing mayhem in the community and were moving towards some of the Police stations within the community before the intervention of youth of the community.

The youth according to an eye witness within the community were going to burn down the Festac Town police station, Area E police Command and Forte Oil on 21 road Festac Town before the intervention of the youth who have come out to protect the community with machetes, sticks and any other thing as weapons to ward off the Okada riders.

Vehicular movement have been stopped from Ago palace way, Oshodi expressway, Orile – Badagry expressway inward to Amuwo Odofin LG with the over 3,000 Okada riders mobilized all over the area for a major showdown with the task force and any other symbol of authority.