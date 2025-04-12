Senior IT Business Analyst, Johnny Aikpitanyi, has called on global leaders to adopt a diplomatic and non-retaliatory approach in addressing the escalating tariff war involving former U.S. President Donald Trump and other major economies.

Speaking during an interview on TVC World News at 3PM local time, Aikpitanyi emphasised the need for a “gentleman’s agreement” rooted in dialogue, mutual respect, and strategic compromise.

According to Aikpitanyi, the imposition of retaliatory tariffs in response to protectionist policies by the Trump administration would only deepen global trade tensions and prolong economic uncertainty. “Retaliatory tariffs do not solve the problem—they inflame it,” he stated. “What the world needs now is level-headed leadership and a commitment to fair negotiations, not reactionary trade wars.”

He pointed out that while President Trump’s America First trade strategy aimed to protect domestic industries, the ripple effects of such actions—if met with hostility—could disrupt global supply chains, inflate prices, and weaken multilateral trade institutions. Aikpitanyi urged countries affected by U.S. tariffs to pursue collaborative avenues through the World Trade Organization and regional blocs rather than mirror the U.S. with similar punitive measures.

Aikpitanyi concluded by stressing that economic stability and mutual growth are best achieved through open communication and a shared commitment to resolving disputes peacefully. “It is in everyone’s interest to avoid a full-blown trade war. A gentleman’s agreement—built on respect, responsibility, and reason—is the most sustainable path forward.”