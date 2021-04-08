Organised labour in Taraba State has suspended its earlier scheduled indefinite strike over the government’s non-implementation of the N30,000 new national minimum wage.

The government and labour representatives indulged in many meetings to resolve grey areas on implementation procedural, consequent upon which the action was eventually shelved.

Addressing press conference, Mr Dame Musa Buhari chairman labour join negotiation committee in the state urges his members to suspend the strike, adding that during the strike, organized labour had series of meaningful dialogues with the government.

He added that the modalities for implementation of new minimum wage was discussed, noting that wages within three months (.e. April to June, 2021) are being worked out.

Consequently, he said the industrial action had been suspended with all workers to resume work immediately.

Advertisement

The workers are equally enjoined to report any attempt of victimization on account of participating in the strike action to the union.

SOT.