Taraba state Governor, Darius Ishaku said the state’s six coronavirus cases were travelers intercepted by the Task Force on Coronavirus pandemic.

130 interstate travelers from Bauchi, Kano, Jigawa, Borno, Ogun and Lagos were intercepted at the borders of Taraba state



The governor, in a state broadcast, commended the coronavirus taskforce for taking proactive steps which led to the identification and isolation of the reported cases.

He urged people to keep to safety rules in the fight against the killer virus.

The head of task force said his team are working round the clock to make the state free of the killer virus. Some residents are apprehensive that the virus may eventually be imported into the state by travelers.

They want the government to put more proactive measures on ground to prevent a violation of the restrictions on vehicular movement.