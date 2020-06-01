The Taraba State Technical Committee on Covid-19 has forwarded the samples of 300 persons traced from contact with positive cases to the National Centre for Disease Control (NCDC) in Abuja for testing.

Addressing a press conference in Jalingo, the committee chairman and the Commissioner for Health, Dr. Innocent Vakkai, said the committee was expecting the results from the NCDC.

A few days back, the Taraba State government announced that the state is now free of Coronavirus after treating and discharging patients with active cases.

But now, the state has forwarded suspected cases for testing in Abuja.

The commissioner for health, who disclosed this encouraged residents not to panic.

The state government has partially relaxed the lockdown imposed on the state to enable citizens have windows of opportunity to engage in their businesses .

But interstate transportation is still banned while courts are no longer in business.

Disturbed by the challenges legal officers must be going through as a result of the partial lockdown, a senior legal practitioner presented a cheque of one million naira to young lawyers in the Taraba state NBA to buy needed palliative items.

For now Taraba residents are left praying fervently that the results of the 300 contacts sent for testing come back negative.