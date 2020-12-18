A petrol tanker has exploded in the Iyaganku area of Ibadan, the Oyo State capital.

The fuel-laden tanker fell close to a petrol station on Friday, thereby causing panic among road users and residents of the area.

The fallen tanker was said to have eventually exploded but some eyewitnesses said that there were no casualties.

Roads leading to the scene of the explosion were cordoned off to aid emergency workers causing gridlock along the Dugbe, Ring Road, and Iyaganku areas in the state capital.

An eye witness who identified himself as Suraj Adewale, said the tanker fell around 12noon but it eventually caught fire about two hours later.

Advertisement

The Oyo State Sector Commander of the Federal Road Safety Corps, Uche Chukwura, confirmed the incident.

The sector commander said, “A tanker fell this afternoon and it eventually caught fire. Our men are there to control the traffic.”