Sokoto state governor, Aminu Tambuwal has dissolved the Caretaker Committees of all the twenty three local government areas of the state.

This is contained in a statement signed by the Special Adviser, Media and Publicity to the Governor, Mohammed Bello and made available to newsmen in Sokoto.

The governor dissolved the committees on Friday after a brief meeting with them at Government House, Sokoto.

He expressed appreciation to them for the support and encouragement they gave to his administration in the last two years, stressing that all of them have done your best for the administration during and after the electioneering campaigns.

The governor wishes those who intend to contest in the upcoming local government election well and promise to continue to engage them whenever the need arises

According to him, the state electoral commission (SOSIEC) has been appropriately briefed and is planning a new election.

Responding, the former Sole Administrator of Sokoto North local government area, Aminu Ibrahim, on behalf of his colleagues expressed gratitude to the Governor for the opportunity and privilege given to them to serve.