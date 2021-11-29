Talks between FG Delegation, NMA end in deadlock over hazard allowance

Talks between the Presidential Committee on Salaries and the Medical Association along with its affiliates on the review of hazard allowance has ended in a deadlock.

The meeting which held in Abuja at the instance of the Labour and Employment Minister, Chris Ngige, failed to reach a consensus on how much is agreeable to all parties.

In their opening remarks before the meeting went into closed doors, the government and the doctors expressed the hope that a truce would be reached.

The Minister said the federal government would decide on hazard allowance for health workers by next week.

At the end of the meeting, none of the parties spoke to the press.