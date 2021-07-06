The Synagogue Church Of All Nations (SCOAN), confirmed a fire incident which occurred on Monday night during the start of activities marking the death of its founder Pastor TB Joshua.

The Church said the fire was started by a minor electrical fault at a store house within the complex.

It added that the fire was quickly brought under control without any injuries.

It added that it worked with men of the Lagos State fire service whose members were on ground.

While thanking God for HIS protection, it assured members of the public that all is well and that their is no cause for alarm.

Advertisement

The Church said all activities celebrating the times and legacies of its founder Pastor TB Joshua will continue as scheduled.

The founder of the church, Pastor Temitope Balogun Joshua popularly known as TB Joshua died on June 5, a few days to his birthday.

The statement concluded with one of the deceased’s quotes: “Nothing outside God’s control can happen to His children.”

Born in Ondo on June 12, 1963, TB Joshua, a renowned philanthropist, died in Lagos on June 5, 2021.