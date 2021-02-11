A Condolence register has been opened at the residence of the first Civilian governor of Lagos state, Alhaji Lateef Jakande, who died Thursday morning at the age of 91.

Friends, politicians and other sympathisers are already signing the condolence register, describing how the life of the man whose performance as governor has become the benchmark for governance in the State.

UPDATED: Sympathisers signing Condolence register at the residence of Lateef Jakande, first civilian governor of Lagos State, who died this morning at the age of 91. https://t.co/L2BVPPEiGc pic.twitter.com/WwpKPh74eP — TVC News (@tvcnewsng) February 11, 2021

Mr Jakande was governor of Lagos State between 1979 and 1983.

His death was officially announced by Lagos State governor, Babajide Sanwo-Olu.