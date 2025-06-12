The Presidency has said sweeping reforms are being impelemnted across board to ensure that the electoral process becomes more transparent and reflects the will of the people.

Special Adviser to the President on Media and Public Affairs, Daniel Bwala, disclosed this while responding to questions from members of the audience at the maiden edition of the TVC News Town Square Series.

Mr Bwala said the actions of the Executive is always under the microscope and must be above board and be seen to be above board at all times.

He added that the Federal Government under President Bola Ahmed Tinubu will continue to work to ensure reforms are implemented to engender confidence in Nigerians to participate actively in the electoral process.

For his part, the Country Director, Amnesty International in Nigeria, Isa Sanusi said the members of the Political class have work to do to ensure Nigerians participate actively in the Electoral Process.

According To Mr Sanusi, a look at the number of registered Voters in Nigeria and number of actual Voters especially in the last elections in 2023.

He said it shows that a lot needs to be done for Nigerians to be active participants in the electoral process.

Senior Journalist, Babajide Kolade-Otitoju, said the apparent voter apathy is due to the quality of service delivered by current leaders.

He added that a consistent excellent performance in a few election cycles will ensure that Nigerians develop interest in who will lead them so as to continue the trend of good leadership.