A suspended member of the Kwara State House of Assembly, Honourable Saba Gideon, is alleging political victimisation and abuse of the legislative process, following his three-month suspension from the House.

The lawmaker, who represents the Edu constituency, says the action taken against him is unconstitutional and aimed at silencing him ahead of the 2027 general elections.

Speaking at a press conference in Ilorin, the Edu lawmaker accused the Speaker of the House, Rt. Honourable Yakubu Danladi, of deliberately victimising him over his refusal to support what he described as the Speaker’s governorship ambition ahead of the 2027 elections.

Hon Gideon was suspended for three months on the 18th of December, 2025, over allegations that he leaked an audio recording from a meeting within the Assembly.

However, he insists that the audio had nothing to do with legislative business, describing it instead as a private discussion allegedly centred on gossip inside the speaker’s office and not the assembly chambers.

The lawmaker further faulted the process that led to his suspension, insisting that it violated both the Constitution of the Federal Republic of Nigeria and the standing rules of the House.

According to him, he was neither invited by any committee nor subjected to any form of investigation before the decision was taken.

Honourable Yisa maintains that no House rule can override the constitutional rights and privileges of an elected legislator, insisting that the suspension remains unconstitutional and illegal.