Suspected Tiv Militias have attacked residents of the chairman of Wukari local government Mr Adi Daniel

The house was located at Aben community in Wukari. The attackers destroyed property worth millions of naira and food items.

Speaking to Tvcnews on phone, the victim said the attack was uncalled for, urging his people not to take law into their hands but allow police to unravel the culprits.

He said that the attackers are Tiv militiamen.

