The Supreme Court on Tuesday reserved its ruling on the All Progressives Congress’ application for the review of its judgment which nullified the party’s victories in the general elections held in 2019 in Zamfara State.

The Supreme Court had on 22nd of July 2019, struck out the APC’s application asking the Apex Court to review its judgment on the governorship election.

The apex court said the application was incompetent and lacked merit.

The panel added that the application should not have been brought before it in the first place.

THe five member panel is led by the Chief Justice of Nigeria, Justice Tanko Muhammad

The new date will be communicated to the parties involved.